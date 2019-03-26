Observation status has been removed from shares issued by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) with reference to an announcement published by Icelandair Group hf. on March 24, 2019, 18:33:24 CET, which states that Icelandair Group has ended discussions with WOW air hf. regarding Icelandair Group's involvement in WOW air hf.'s operations. Despite the fact that the original conditions of the observation status were met with Icelandair Group's aforementioned announcement, it was decided to keep the observation status for a short additional amount of time due to general uncertainty. The decision to give the shares observation status was based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of the financial instruments.