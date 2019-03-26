Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) announces the publication of its 2018 Registration Document. The latter has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and registered under D.19-0201, on March 26, 2019.

The 2018 Registration Document is available on the Group's web site www.groupe-psa.com/en, in its "Regulated Information" section. This report is also available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The 2018 Registration Document includes:

the 2018 financial report;

the report of the Supervisory Board on the report of the Managing Board and on the 2018 consolidated financial statements;

details of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Groupe PSA's shareholders can receive an electronic copy of the 2018 Registration Document upon request by email: communication-financiere@mpsa.com.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision: to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

