IR Partners Inc.: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Enters into Processing and Banking Agreement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTC PINK: REFG), a leading provider of regulatory-compliant financial services for state-sanctioned marijuana, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with DeltaNevada, a Nevada investment and management company that has entered the CBD extraction and processing space, to provide its platform and services to process payments and to provide depository services.

'The entire industry has been plagued with problems getting financial services, to the point that many think they're not available, or if they are, they're simply too expensive,' said DeltaNevada, 'By entering into this agreement, we recognize compliant, affordable, secure and domestic payment processing is available. This is the solution we've been looking for.'

'We are delighted to introduce Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions' expanded financial product offering, supported by Go!, to DeltaNevada and their clients. We look forward to being of service to them and their customers,' said Jeremy Roberts, the company's CEO. ' The customers will have access to fast and reliable electronic payments with the resources and security of Go! as a solution specializing in compliant state-sanctioned payments.'

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Our mission is to provide end-to-end management, across multiple management systems, for medicinal marijuana operations. Many medicinal marijuana companies have experienced such rapid growth that they are finding it difficult to manage all aspects of their operation. In order to become a successful and compliant medicinal marijuana operation, effective management must depend on many different systems. REFG solves the fragmentation problem by identifying tools that are important to dispensaries and customizing those tools specifically to the industry. We strive to create awareness within the medicinal marijuana industry and to develop an environmentally friendly, economically sustainable business while increasing shareholder value. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.paywithgo.com.

