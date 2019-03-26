MeiraGTx Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.



"2018 was a transformative year for MeiraGTx with us successfully moving multiple programs through clinical development, and meeting our strategic and financial goals," said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx. "In 2018, we treated patients across four ongoing clinical trials, our cGMP manufacturing facility was certified, and we initiated manufacturing of material for use in our clinical programs. We are well positioned to achieve multiple milestones in 2019, including the presentation of topline data from our ongoing inherited retinal disease studies. As a result of our collaboration with Janssen and our private placement financing in the first quarter of 2019, we have sufficient funding to accelerate the clinical development of our neurodegenerative, salivary gland and ocular disease programs."

As of December 31, 2018, MeiraGTx had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $68.1 million. In the first quarter of 2019, the company received approximately $80 million of gross proceeds from a private placement of ordinary shares to institutional investors and is to receive an additional $100 million in the first quarter of 2019 from a collaboration, option and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. MeiraGTx believes this capital will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2022.

Recent Corporate Development Highlights

Entered into strategic collaboration: In January 2019, MeiraGTx entered into a strategic collaboration with Janssen to develop and commercialize gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). Under the terms of the agreement, MeiraGTx is to receive a $100 million upfront cash payment. Janssen and MeiraGTx will collaborate to develop MeiraGTx's current clinical programs to treat retinitis pigmentosa and two genetic forms of achromatopsia, and Janssen has the exclusive right to globally commercialize the product candidates for the gene therapy treatments. MeiraGTx will manufacture these products for commercial supply. Janssen has agreed to pay 100% of the clinical and commercialization costs of the products, and MeiraGTx is eligible to receive untiered 20% royalties on net sales of products and additional development and commercialization milestones of up to $340 million. In addition, MeiraGTx and Janssen entered into a research collaboration to develop a pipeline of IRD gene therapy candidates, with Janssen paying for a significant portion of the research costs. Janssen has the right to exclusively license and commercialize any product coming out of the collaboration at the time of clearance of the Investigational New Drug application by the FDA. Janssen will pay 100% of the clinical and commercialization costs for these products, and MeiraGTx will receive a high teens untiered royalty on net sales, as well as development milestones. The companies have also entered into a manufacturing research collaboration to further develop processes for manufacturing AAV viral vectors in which the costs of the research will be shared.

Strengthened balance sheet: In March 2019, MeiraGTx raised approximately $80 million of gross proceeds in a private placement of approximately 5.8 million of its ordinary shares. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., the investment arm of Johnson & Johnson, and additional institutional investors participated in the offering.

Recent Clinical Development Highlights and Anticipated 2019 Milestones

MeiraGTx is currently treating patients in three ongoing Phase 1/2 trials evaluating the Company's gene therapy product candidates. In 2018, dosing was completed in MeiraGTx's first IRD Phase 1/2 study.

Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-RPE65 for RPE65-Deficiency: MeiraGTx has completed the Phase 1/2 study. Fifteen patients were treated: nine adults in dose escalation cohorts and six pediatric patients in an expansion cohort.

The Company expects to report topline six-month follow up safety and efficacy data in the first half of the year with full data expected to be presented in a scientific forum in the second half of the year.

Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-RPGR for X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP): In the dose finding portion of the study, MeiraGTx has treated 11 patients. Ten young adults (age 18 to 30) were treated in dose escalation cohorts. One patient has been treated in a pediatric expansion cohort which is expected to complete enrollment in the first half of 2019. MeiraGTx expects to treat up to 40 additional patients in the extension cohorts of this study this year.

The Company expects to report preliminary safety and efficacy data from the dose escalation cohorts in the second half of the year.

Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-CNGB3 for Achromatopsia: MeiraGTx has treated 20 patients, including 11 adults in dose escalation cohorts and nine pediatric patients in an expansion cohort. The Company may treat up to four additional pediatric patients in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.

MeiraGTx expects to report topline six-month follow up safety and efficacy data in the second half of the year.

Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-CNGA3 for Achromatopsia: AAV-CNGA3 clinical material is currently being manufactured at MeiraGTx's cGMP facility. MeiraGTx expects to release material for this trial in the first half of 2019 and initiate a Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in pediatric patients shortly thereafter.

MeiraGTx is planning to present preclinical data describing the Company's AAV-CNGA3 vector optimization work in a scientific forum in the first half of 2019.

AAV-GAD for Parkinson's Disease: MeiraGTx is preparing to meet with the FDA in mid-2019 in order to define the clinical pathway to support regulatory approval of AAV-GAD in advanced Parkinson's disease. The Company anticipates providing a regulatory and clinical development update in the second half of 2019 following interactions with regulators.

AAV-hAQP1 for Grade 2/3 Radiation-Induced Xerostomia: Six patients have been treated in the first two cohorts of a Phase 1/2 trial at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). MeiraGTx anticipates initiating a multi-center Phase 1/2 trial in 2019.

Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were $68.1 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $8.5 million as of December 31, 2017.

Research and development expenses were $33.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $22.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase of $11.2 million was primarily due to increased clinical trial costs related to ocular programs, costs for acquired neurology research and development, increased costs of payroll and consultants and costs associated with the Company's manufacturing facility.

General and administrative expenses were $44.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase of $35.2 million was primarily due to increases in payroll, share-based compensation, legal and accounting fees and insurance costs.

Foreign currency loss was $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to a gain of $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The change of $5.5 million was primarily due to a strengthening U.S. dollar against the pound sterling in 2018.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $82.9 million, or ($4.47) basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share, compared to a net loss of $31.1 million, or ($3.72) basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2017.

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 44,483,938 $ 9,325,017 Research and development 33,620,223 22,359,712 Total operating expenses 78,104,161 31,684,729 Loss from operations (78,104,161 ) (31,684,729 ) Other non-operating income (expense): Other income 83,075 - Foreign currency (loss) gain (3,824,383 ) 1,676,117 Convertible note inducement expense - (553,500 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,514,775 ) (465,633 ) Interest income 53,408 26,073 Interest expense (33,429 ) (42,863 ) Loss before income taxes (83,340,265 ) (31,044,535 ) Benefit for income taxes 474,391 - Net loss (82,865,874 ) (31,044,535 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation, net of tax of $474,391 and $0 in 2018 and 2017, respectively 2,316,143 (1,361,365 ) Total comprehensive loss (80,549,731 ) (32,405,900 ) Net loss $ (82,865,874 ) $ (31,044,535 ) Accretion on convertible preferred C shares and warrants (1,806,512 ) (806,963 ) Adjusted net loss $ (84,672,386 ) $ (31,851,498 ) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (4.47 ) $ (3.72 ) Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding 18,948,520 8,572,315







MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,080,175 $ 8,548,638 Prepaid expenses 1,937,785 1,961,243 Other current assets 4,634,105 965,233 Total Current Assets 74,652,065 11,475,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,014,237 14,255,729 Security deposits 105,085 - Restricted cash 123,376 123,376 TOTAL ASSETS $ 96,894,763 $ 25,854,219 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED C SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,042,861 $ 7,055,380 Accrued expenses 11,991,697 9,332,944 Note payable - 1,442,009 Warrant liability - 2,679,633 Capitalized lease obligation - current portion 27,199 30,850 Due to Kadmon - 861,030 Other current liabilities 437,053 - Total Current Liabilities 15,498,810 21,401,846 Capitalized lease obligation 7,097 34,298 Deferred rent 201,264 266,290 Asset retirement obligation 128,119 178,419 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,835,290 21,880,853 COMMITMENTS CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED C SHARES Convertible Preferred C Shares

0 and 5,005,935 outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,

respectively (liquidation preference of $52,455,700 at December 31, 2017) - 51,338,631 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Ordinary Shares, $0.00003881 nominal value, 1,288,327,750 authorized

27,386,632 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

8,826,190 issued and 8,714,563 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 1,064 342 Capital in excess of nominal value 229,054,460 20,080,713 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 293,666 (2,022,477 ) Accumulated deficit (148,289,717 ) (65,423,843 ) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) 81,059,473 (47,365,265 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED C SHARES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 96,894,763 $ 25,854,219



