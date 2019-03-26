SI Systems Introduces SIMON 2500 AGV Offering Best in Class Increases in Productivity and Reduced Labor Costs

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / The new SIMON 2500 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) introduced by SI Systems provides the next generation platform for organizations seeking reduced labor costs for unit load transport via custom-designed autonomous AGV conveyance.

By developing a reliable and scalable AGV platform specifically designed to reduce material transport costs, the SIMON 2500 immediately provides an industry leading Return on Investment (ROI). The SIMON 2500 Platform leverages the benefit of simplicity and reduces typically high AGV maintenance costs. With its rugged platform and flexible programming, the SIMON 2500 is designed to solve an extensive range of material transport applications.

The SIMON 2500 is designed and priced to cost effectively deliver materials to support assembly line operations, Pickup-and-Delivery (P&D) stations, unit load movement, picking and pallet building, and sequential assembly line production. Both towing and tunneling variations are possible. Workflows where SIMON AGVs are applicable typically include Just in Time, Work-in-Process, Goods to Man, Dock to Stock, Pallet Load Build, and Load Staging as well as a wide array of user-specific application requirements. The SIMON 2500 can be deployed as a simple single task vehicle or be integrated into a comprehensive multi-path fleet. Simon's installation is easy and can be typically completed in just a few hours. SI Systems is offering standard solution integration for the SIMON 2500 to its installed base representing the largest manufacturers, brands, and logistics providers in North America.

"SI Systems has spent the last 60 years providing innovative conveyance solutions with high reliability, a low cost of ownership, and rapid return on Investment (ROI)," said Jim English, SI Systems' Senior Applications Sales Engineer. He continued, "The SIMON 2500 represents the perfect entry point AGV platform to allow SI Systems engineers to solve the widest array of challenges our customers task us with every day."

About SI Systems

SI Systems has been providing world class automated material handling and software systems to organizations for their manufacturing and assembly, fulfillment and distribution center, and logistics processing operations for over 60 years. Having manufactured towline conveyor systems since 1965, SI Systems has one of the largest installation bases of towline conveyor systems. The entire Lo-Tow® product line of towlines is focused on longevity and performance, which translates into a fast return on investment and low cost of ownership. The New Simon AGV leverages this industry experience and creates broader synergies.

SI Systems offerings include AGV, AGC conveyance systems, Robotic Oder Fulfillment, A-Frames, New Towline Conveyor & Refurbishment Services, ASRS systems, WES, WMS, WCS Warehouse Software, and full range of Systems Engineering, Slotting Analysis and Systems Integration Services.

