iNewswire: Oddup Partners With Refinitiv to Offer Cryptocurrency Investment Insights Through Alluva on Financial Markets Desktop, Eikon

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Oddup, the global leader in startup, investment, and cryptocurrency insights and analysis, has announced its partnership with Refinitiv. This partnership gives Refinitiv customers and Eikon users access to Alluva, Oddup's upcoming offering that provides cryptocurrency ratings and insights.

Oddup has designed Alluva to provide a quantitative and qualitative outlook of the crypto market. Alluva leverages sentiment data and algorithmic predictive data to help institutional investors looking at cryptocurrencies as a means to diversify their portfolios and contribute to the growth of blockchain by:

identifying blockchain startups that display growth potential for investment

identifying, at the early stage, startups that are building a viable product

This is the second partnership between the two companies, with the first being for the Oddup app that showcases startups' proprietary metrics and insights for Refinitiv users. With this second step, the Eikon app will share Alluva data too, providing license holders with real-time streaming prices, market capitalization, and analysis of all active cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency ratings, as well as ratings and insights on ICOs and STOs.

One of the main reasons for Oddup securing this partnership is its track-record in analysis, insights, and ratings, and its proven methods of data collection and analysis. With the application of Oddup's proprietary rating algorithm, backed up by its research, data and insights teams experienced in startup analysis and equity analysis, machine learning and modeling, Alluva will meet the increasing demand for widespread altcoin coverage required by leading companies, including Refinitiv.

Speaking on the decision to partner with Oddup and Alluva, Head of Capital Markets and Advisory at Refinitiv, Leon Saunders Calvert, said, 'It is an exciting time for corporate capital raising as non-traditional forms of security issuance come to market, specifically those which service the underrepresented SME space, which includes Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and Security Token Offerings (STOs). We are delighted to partner with Oddup, with whom we have a longstanding partnership associated to rating startups in Asia, in order to provide more data transparency around issuance that utilizes digital ledger technologies and ratings for cryptocurrencies.'

James Giancotti, Co-founder and CEO at Oddup and Lead at Alluva, said, ' Oddup has always been consistent in improving the investment landscape through products, services, insights, and analyses that matter. That is what led to our partnership with Refinitiv. Today, crypto-assets, digital ledger technologies, blockchain, and virtual currencies have made themselves integral to the investment sector. What is lacking is clarity and transparency, fair and unbiased evaluations of cryptocurrencies and ICOs, and emphasis on the right blockchain projects amongst the options becoming visible. Alluva's insights will solve these problems, improve mass adoption of cryptocurrency, and enable blockchain technology growth.'

Alluva will be integrated into the Eikon app in the coming months. The data and insights accessible to Eikon license holders will enable easy dealflow access especially for startups exploring blockchain technology.

About Alluva

Alluva is a blockchain-based product that tracks and generates sentiment data from millions of users and crypto assets to give institutional, startup, cryptocurrency, and retail investors actionable research and data.

About Refinitv

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community - driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: www.Refinitiv.com

Media Contacts

Oddup, Alluva

Rishika Jhamb

Marketing Manager

Mobile: +91 915-899-9724

Email: rishika@oddup.com

Refinitiv

Silke Marsh

Director, Regional Communications, Asia Pacific

Mobile: +61 404 763 797

Email: silke.marsh@refinitiv.com

Additional Links

Oddup

Alluva

SOURCE: Oddup

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540186/Oddup-Partners-With-Refinitiv-to-Offer-Cryptocurrency-Investment-Insights-Through-Alluva-on-Financial-Markets-Desktop-Eikon