In recent years, immigration has become a burning issue for governments worldwide, with economic or geopolitical tensions leading to grave developments such as the refugee crises in Europe and Latin America. In the United States, migrant matters are discussed primarily in connection with the flow of people from Mexico, and the subject has been firmly in the spotlight since 2016 due to a proposal to expand the existing border wall between the two countries. However, various research reports argue that immigration problems are best addressed through social policies and cross-border economic agreements so that the incentives to migrate are eliminated. Many experts also agree that immigrants have a positive impact on the economy of their adopted country: a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that 'A one percentage point increase in the share of migrants in the adult population increases GDP per person in advanced economies by up to 2 percent in the longer term. This increase comes primarily from an increase in labor productivity, instead of an increase in the workforce-to-population ratio.' Several recent studies suggest that the proposed border extension would not only fail to free jobs for US workers but would actually lead to labor shortages and reduced economic output.

As noted in an article by the Wharton Public Policy Initiative, the actual construction of the wall portions would certainly create jobs for builders, service staff, and maintenance personnel; But this spike in demand would present a problem given the shortage of construction workers in the United States, and this 'will, at best, affect labor costs; at worst, it may compromise the general feasibility of a prompt construction of the wall.' The dilemma highlights yet again the importance of immigrant laborers, many of whom undertake jobs that Americans are unwilling to do, according to Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at Washington, DC-based research group The Brookings Institution.

In a broader context, economists and political observers have raised concerns about the impact of the border wall extension on the labor market through its potential effect on the trade relations between Mexico and the United States. The Wilton Center estimates that almost five million US jobs are dependent on trade with Mexico, so any retaliative measures would hinder the growth of US businesses and their ability to hire more people. Professor William R. Kerr of Harvard Business School has devoted more than 10 years to studying the economic effects of migration, concluding that it contributes strongly to innovation and growth. In an interview for Forbes, Kerr commented, 'The workforces are rapidly aging in most advanced countries, and public debt levels are high. So what's the national strategy toward a healthy economy and future gains? There are several levers…, but immigration can also be a powerful way for countries to continue economic development and growth.'

