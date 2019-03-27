EDMI Partners with Arm to Simplify Secure IoT Deployment

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI Limited, a global smart metering solutions leader, today announced a partnership with Arm to combine the best of breed smart metering solutions from EDMI with the power of Arm Mbed OS (PSA certified) and Pelion IoT platform. As a market leader in smart metering solutions, EDMI has deployed metering devices and its Energy Cloud software to millions of endpoints globally, enabling varied applications including end customer billing, meter data management, distribution network management with transformer monitoring and power quality measurement, demand response, distributed solar generation monitoring and loss management.

This partnership enables EDMI to cement its leadership in smart metering and diversify its solutions into other IoT verticals.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership. Leveraging our heritage in smart metering, the partnership with Arm will bring added value to our customers, which includes scalable, secure and IoT-enabled smart metering solutions," said Mr. How New Seng, Chief Executive Officer at EDMI.

"Smart meters can help utilities quickly localize and address an outage, detect power theft, and provide cost savings and new revenue streams, but the deployments need to be scalable and secure," said Mr.Hima Mukkamala, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Cloud Services at Arm. "We are partnering with EDMI to provide utilities with a secure end-to-end solution to develop, deploy, connect and manage smart meters through Mbed OS and the Pelion IoT platform."

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: http://www.edmi-meters.com.

