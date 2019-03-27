RedAwning Group: RedAwning Announces Inclusion of its Complete Vacation Rental Inventory in Google's Expanded Vacation Rentals Experience

All properties from RedAwning.com are now live on Google Hotel Search with no action required by RedAwning Partner Property Managers

Emeryville, California, USA, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the world's largest collection of vacation properties, today announced the inclusion of its complete base of properties in Google's expanded vacation rental experience on Hotel Search. This program helps property managers of vacation homes, apartments, and condos grow their audience and customer base. Merchandising will be unique for vacation rentals with a display customized for vacation rental units. RedAwning already provides distribution to major partners like Expedia, Airbnb, HomeAway, and Booking.com and is pleased to be able to include all RedAwning partners in the launch and rollout of this new Google channel.



"We are thrilled to team up with Google to offer our clients the opportunity to expand their promotion through the world's largest search engine," said Tim Choate, CEO and Founder of RedAwning. "One of our core principles at RedAwning is to present our participating properties wherever consumers shop for travel, and that vision could not be complete without Google. We are delighted that they chose to include RedAwning and all of our property managers in the launch of this huge new platform for property marketing."

RedAwning offers a seamless single point of entry for managers of vacation homes, multi-unit boutique hotels, resorts, apart-hotels and corporate apartments to access the widest online travel network in the world, including Booking.com, Expedia, Airbnb, HomeAway/VRBO, TripAdvisor, travel metasearch sites such as trivago, Holidu, and HomeToGo, and now the Google Hotel Search Experience.

To view RedAwning's extensive distribution network and services visit www.redawninggroup.com

To view the RedAwning Collection visit www.redawning.com



To book vacation properties as a Travel Advisor, visit www.travelprorentals.com





## ENDS ##





Attachment