Mittwoch, 27.03.2019

Basewin Technology to Incorporate NEXT Biometrics' Aadhaar Certified Sensor Technology in POS Terminals

OSLO, Norway, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that Shanghai Basewin Technology Co., Ltd. has started to integrate its Aadhaar-certified fingerprint sensor modules into Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals. First volumes of the NEXT NB 2023 modules have been shipped.

Shanghai Basewin Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the biggest Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) solution providers in China. The Company produces a range of high-end handheld and POS terminal solutions for administrative law enforcement, finance, traffic and other applications.

"We are pleased that another POS manufacturer has chosen our certified fingerprint sensor technology for Aadhaar based solutions," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "This clearly underlines the advantages and superior performance of our technology."

"NEXT Biometrics' fingerprint sensor technology is a proven and trusted solution," said Steven Ding, CTO of Shanghai Basewin Technology Co., Ltd. "Reliability and technological excellence are key selection criteria for us."

NEXT Media contact:

Tanja Moehler
tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com

NEXT Investor contact:

Knut Stalen
knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/basewin-technology-to-incorporate-next-biometrics--aadhaar-certified-sensor-technology-in-pos-termin,c2773381


