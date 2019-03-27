Cosmo Pharmaceuticals wird am 8. Mai 2019 in Zürich an einem F&E-Tag über neue Produkte und Strategien informieren

Dublin, Irland - 27. März 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) wird am Nachmittag des 8. Mai 2019 in Zürich einen Forschungs- & Entwicklungstag veranstalten, um ihre neue Produktpipeline, Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten und Strategie zu präsentieren.

"Wir haben unermüdlich und still daran gearbeitet, die Zukunft von Cosmo vorzubereiten, ungeachtet des jüngsten Rückschlags. Nun möchten wir unseren Investoren mitteilen, wie wir das Unternehmen vorantreiben wollen, damit es weiterhin ein attraktives, wertschöpfendes und risikoarmes Investment verkörpert. Es ist uns ein Anliegen, unsere Aktionäre über all unsere Aktivitäten zu informieren", sagte Alessandro Della Chà, CEO von Cosmo.

Details über Zeitpunkt, Ort und Tagesordnung werden folgen.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich zum Ziel gesetzt hat, weltweit führend auf dem Gebiet der optimierten Therapien für ausgewählte Magen-Darm-Krankheiten und endoskopische Verfahren zu werden. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD wie Colitis Ulcerosa und Morbus Crohn sowie Dickdarminfektionen. Darüber hinaus hat das Unternehmen in den USA Eleview, ein medizinisches Gerät zur Polypen- und Adenomexzision, entwickelt und auf den Markt gebracht und das NDA für Methylenblau MMX, ein Diagnostikum zum Nachweis von Läsionen während Kolonoskopien. Neue chemische Wirkstoffe werden von dem assoziierten Unternehmen Cassiopea S.p.A. zur topischen Behandlung von Hauterkrankungen entwickelt. Die MMX-Medikamente von Cosmo sind Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol, ein Medikament zur Behandlung von IBD, das weltweit an Giuliani und Shire Limited lizenziert wurde und Uceris, das erste Glucocorticosteroid, das für die Induktion einer Remission bei aktiver, leichter bis mittelschwerer Colitis Ulcerosa, zugelassen ist und welches global an Santarus/Salix/Valeant und im Rest der Welt nach Ferring als Cortiment auslizenziert ist. Die FDA hat kürzlich auch Aemcolo zugelassen, Cosmo's erstes Antibiotikum zur Behandlung von Reisedurchfall. Die von Cosmo entwickelte MMX-Technologie bildet den Kern der Produktpipeline des Unternehmens und wurde aus der Erfahrung bei der Formulierung und Herstellung von Magen-Darm-Medikamenten für internationale Kunden in den eigenen GMP-Anlagen (Good Manufacturing Practice) in Lainate, Italien, entwickelt. Die Technologie ist darauf ausgelegt, Wirkstoffe gezielt im Dickdarm abzugeben. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens:www.cosmopharma.com (http://www.cosmopharma.com)

Finanzkalender

Jahresresultate 2018 29. März 2019 Generalversammlung Mai 2019

Kontakt:

John Manieri, Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

jmanieri@cosmopharma.com

