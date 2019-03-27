With the increase in incidents related to industrial and residential gas leaks, eLichens, a leading designer of patented gas sensors, launches Foxberry-CH4 methane sensor for gas leak detection. The goal of Foxberry-CH4 sensor is to make the environment safe for citizens and gas utilities professionals by dramatically reducing the number of casualties and ultimately saving lives. In addition, it will cut down the cost of interventions (firefighters and gas utilities) due to false alarms that in most cases can be avoided.

eLichens relies on its patented infrared wide bandwidth light source to design the optical Methane sensor with industrial grade performances: ultra-low power consumption for battery-powered connected products, fast response time, ease of configuration, auto-calibration, unprecedented lifespan exceeding 10 years (with near-zero-drift).

Certified ATEX, eLichens Foxberry-CH4 sensor is explosion-proof. It has successfully completed a series of reliability tests performed by an independent and internationally recognized gas testing laboratory.

"eLichens' ultimate goal is to help gas utilities companies keep public safety high a key priority", said Wahid Issa, CEO of eLichens. "Our pioneering Non-Dispersive-Infra-Red (NDIR) based technology is already setting new industry standards for Methane detection.

eLichens Foxberry-CH4 methane sensor is in production and has been selected by the global leader in the security industry and by a few other partners in the energy distribution market because of its unparalleled benefits.

eLichens smart sensors products will be demonstrated during the Sensor Expo 2019 in San Jose, CA, USA on June 25 to 27, booth 544

About eLichens (www.elichens.com):

Founded in December 2014, eLichens' mission is to pioneer the smart sensor network to enable air quality detection services through data fusion, cloud computing and analytics to create a safer and eco-friendly environment. The company relies on a portfolio of patents, know-how and skills that enable comprehensive air quality solution. eLichens is headquartered in Grenoble, France, with sales offices in Silicon Valley, California, USA, as well as technology and manufacturing partners around the world.

