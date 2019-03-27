KnowBe4 Introduces New Training Series Called Standups 4 Security Produced by Popcorn Training

Groundbreaking security awareness training comedy series helps protect users from falling victim to social engineering attacks

Tampa Bay, FL, USA, March 27, 2019, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new security awareness training series called Standups 4 Security. Produced by KnowBe4 subsidiary, Popcorn Training in South Africa, Standups 4 Security takes a comedic approach to training.

Standups 4 Security takes viewers through different examples of what cyber criminals do to target users within an organization. The premise of the series focuses on how The Goliath & Goliath comedy and entertainment agency was the victim of fraud in 2018 and includes a cast of renowned and award-winning comedians from South Africa. The series covers real-life scenarios with a comedic twist, such as CEO scams, the dark web, spear phishing, social media oversharing and passwords. Standups 4 Security is available to KnowBe4's diamond-level customers only.

"We're excited to bring this new series to KnowBe4's customers," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "It's our goal to constantly bring our customers fresh content that captures their attention, so this is another example of us doing just that. Popcorn Training has taken a new and unique approach within security awareness training with Standups 4 Security that is both educational and entertaining."

To become a diamond-level KnowBe4 customer and to gain access to Standups 4 Security, please contact sales@knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 24,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 96 on the list Inc. 500 of 2018, number 34 on 2018's Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and 2nd place in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500, KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, with offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany.