SES Networks' Signature Maritime Solution to offer unmatched connectivity at sea aboard custom-built luxury yachts

SES Networks will be providing an innovative, fully-managed hybrid broadband connectivity service to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a luxury fleet comprising of three custom-built yachts, SES announced today. Representing a unique first for a luxury hotel operator, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will bring the brand's legendary service to the seas with a curated yachting experience for its guests.

With the inaugural yacht setting sail in February 2020, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will provide an array of opportunities for network-enabled entertainment and enrichment, offering guests more flexibility and options with their onboard experience.

Delivered as an end-to-end managed network service, SES Networks' Signature Maritime Solution combines the low latency of the O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellation with the resiliency and reach of SES's large fleet of geostationary (GEO) satellites for a highly reliable, high-performance guest broadband experience.

In addition to its high throughput capabilities and superior latency, the SES Networks cruise solution is easily scalable and able to respond quickly and dynamically to changes in demand. Guests voyaging with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will enjoy a truly immersive broadband experience at sea.

"SES Networks' managed end-to-end communications solutions go beyond basic connectivity to deliver the best-performing broadband at sea, allowing our guests to stay connected wherever they are on the yacht," said Benny Lago, Vice President of Information Technology at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

"As the provider of transformational, ultra-fast, and consistently reliable connectivity to the world's leading cruise operators, SES Networks is uniquely positioned to ensure that The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection meets every connectivity demand of its guests wherever they may be," said Simon Maher, Vice President Global Maritime Services at SES Networks.

