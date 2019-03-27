CMT's RecyclePlast in a Circular Economy Draws Plastics Recyclers, Brand Owners, Tech Providers to Madrid this May 7-8

MADRID, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7-8th, 2019 in Madrid, the Centre for Management Technology (CMT) is hosting its RecyclePlast in a Circular Economy summit to assess Europe's readiness to meet plastics recycling targets, recycling initiatives from brand owners as well as innovations in plastics recycling technologies and solutions.

As companies are preparing to meet EU's recycling targets, there are concerns over the region's preparedness in terms of plastics collection, sorting and recycling infrastructure. The summit draws in an assessment of the current situation with a session on Good Practices & Plastic Recycling Initiatives across Europe' spotlighting on: Spain - EcoEmbes, UK - The Waste & Resources Action Program (WRAP) and Norway - Infinitum.

Delegates can expect to gain insights on Extended Producers Responsibility in a keynote address on 'Evolving Extended Producers Responsibility - Making the Economics Work for the Future' by Hans Van Bochove, Chairman, EUROPEN /Vice-President European Public Affairs, Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP).

CMT confirms the participation of Kloeckner Pentaplast sharing its 'Positive Plastic Pledge - How to Build a Sustainable Future Using the Valuable Benefits of Plastics Responsibly' as well as Plastic Energy presenting on 'Commercialisation of Thermochemical Conversion Technology to Convert Hard-to-Recycle Plastics into Fuels & Plastics'. Another highlight is a technology update on 'Multilayer & Mixed Plastic Recycling' by APK.

The program also features sessions by:

HP - Closing the Loop for Plastic IT Electronic Products and Ink Cartridges

Closing the Loop for Plastic IT Electronic Products and Ink Cartridges Princes Foods - Playing Our Part in Plastics Recycling and Engaging with Consumers and the Recycling Industry

Playing Our Part in Plastics Recycling and Engaging with Consumers and the Recycling Industry Wehlers - Sustainable Furniture from Ocean Plastics

Sustainable Furniture from Ocean Plastics INEOS Styrolution Group - Innovative chemical recycling technology recycling PS waste to high quality virgin PS

- Innovative chemical recycling technology recycling PS waste to high quality virgin PS OECD - Organisation For Economic Co-Operation & Development - Improving Markets for Recycled Plastics - Trends, Prospects and Policy Responses

Improving Markets for Recycled Plastics - Trends, Prospects and Policy Responses Polyolefin Circular Economy Platform (PCEP) - Initiatives in Driving Forward Europe's Polyolefins Recycling

Initiatives in Driving Forward Europe's Polyolefins Recycling Borealis - Development of Post-Consumer Polyolefin Recyclates and New Products in the Area of Circular Polyolefins

- Development of Post-Consumer Polyolefin Recyclates and New Products in the Area of Circular Polyolefins Saica - Increasing the Recycling of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Film Waste

Increasing the Recycling of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Film Waste CEFLEX and SLOOP Consulting - CEFLEX's Progress towards Developing a Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging

- CEFLEX's Progress towards Developing a Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging PSLoop - Polystyreneloop: Circular Economy in Action

- Polystyreneloop: Circular Economy in Action Nextek - Prism Technology Update - Recovering High Value Materials from Packaging that Currently is Difficult to Sort and has Low Value or No End Markets

Starlinger recycling technology, Sesotec, Tomra join as exhibitors at the event.

RecyclePlast in a Circular Economy is held in conjunction with 20th GEPET & Recycling, on May 8-9, 2019 at the same venue.