Primex Pharmaceuticals and Sintetica Limited Sign a Strategic Partnership to Launch OZALIN in the United Kingdom

LONDON and ZUG, Switzerland, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sintetica Limited, a specialist pharmaceutical company delivering injectable anaesthetics and analgesics to patients worldwide, and Primex Pharmaceuticals AG, an innovative global Anaesthesia pharmaceutical company, announced a strategic agreement today to commercialise OZALIN in the United Kingdom.

One of the challenges facing paediatric anaesthetists in treating children, either for premedication or procedural sedation, is the lack of acceptable approved medications. An innovative oral solution for children older than 6 months, OZALIN, has been approved in several markets in the EU including the UK, to improve the palatability and acceptability for children.

"The partnership with Sintetica UK represents an important achievement for Primex Pharmaceuticals to making OZALIN available across the EU," said Alan Knox, Primex's Group CEO. "We are confident that Sintetica Limited with their experience in Anaesthesia, will greatly benefit children requiring premedication or procedural sedation."

Darren Fergus, Managing Director of Sintetica Limited said, "Sintetica Limited is delighted to be launching OZALIN in the UK, meeting the needs of children requiring sedation before a therapeutic or diagnostic procedure and providing an innovative oral solution for premedication prior to surgery.

OZALIN will help to establish Sintetica as a leader in the UK Anaesthesia market."

Primex Pharmaceuticals is a leading global innovative anaesthesia company, expanding in paediatric pharmaceuticals. Primex brings a broad portfolio of anaesthesia products helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures, including a novel, oral solution for paediatric sedation now approved in several markets in the European Union.

Established since 1921, Sintetica SA is a pharmaceutical company delivering injectable anaesthetics and analgesics to patients worldwide; patients who require innovative local anaesthetics, sedatives and management of their pain.

Sintetica Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sintetica SA.

Committed to implementing access strategies for all of its new medicines based upon addressing the needs of patients in local communities. Through research, development and understanding, we will improve the affordability of our medicines and strengthen future healthcare outcomes in the communities we serve.

