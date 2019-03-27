Imperial Capital, LLC: Imperial Capital announces the formation of Imperial Capital (International) LLP, Italian Branch, expanding business into continental Europe

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC ("Imperial") announced today that its affiliate, Imperial Capital (International) LLP ("Imperial Capital International"), has opened a new branch in Milan. Imperial Capital (International) LLP, Italian Branch expands Imperial's international franchise into continental Europe, and will be led by Managing Director Antonio Mannino, who transfers from Imperial Capital International in London. This senior transfer and new location will allow Imperial Capital International to further expand and strengthen its relationships with European institutional clients and complement Imperial's existing sales and trading franchise.



Mr. Mannino joined Imperial Capital International Credit Sales in 2016, with over 15 years of credit sales and trading experience, specifically covering Italian hedge fund and real money clients. Mr. Mannino was previously a Director of Fixed Income at Société Générale, with a focus on Investment Grade and High Yield Credit Sales. Mr. Mannino graduated from Bocconi University with a degree in Economics.

"Our new Milan branch demonstrates a key evolution of our European franchise, building on the success of our London operation, and leveraging Antonio's significant credit sales experience and relationships. It will help us to better serve our institutional clients and underscores our commitment to serving the institutional community and our long term commitment to Europe," said Brian Robertson, Head of Imperial Capital International in Europe.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace.

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital's existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.