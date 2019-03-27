Senate Bill 1121 has been given final approval by the Puerto Rico legislature and is headed to the desk of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. When passed, it will make the island the fifth U.S. state-level jurisdiction to establish a 100% zero-carbon and/or renewable energy mandate.It is a cleaner morning than ever, or at least it will be soon in Puerto Rico, as the island's legislature has given final approval to Senate Bill 1121. Now all that's left for the bill is its anticipated signing by Governor Ricardo Rosselló, who just happens to be a strong proponent of 100% renewable energy. SB 1121 establishes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...