Astea International Sponsors Field Service Summit UK 2019

HORSHAM, Pa., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a leading global provider of field service management and mobility solutions , today announced that they will be presenting at the 4th Annual Field Service Summit UK 2019 conference on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Coventry, UK.

The conference theme is "Give your Customers a Memorable Service Experience" which is exactly what Astea's field service management and mobility platform empowers field service organizations to do. At the conference, Astea will be giving live demonstrations of its award-winning Alliance Enterprise platform which helps service companies prioritize the customer experience throughout the entire service lifecycle and communicate effortlessly with customers in personalized, smart, mobile ways that they now expect.

As a premier sponsor, Astea will also facilitate four roundtable sessions during the event on the topic "How Service Leaders are Adapting to the Changing World of Field Service". Astea EMEA's Managing Director, John Hunt, will be joined by one of Astea's customers, APT-SKIDATA, to discuss how service leaders must adapt in order to meet the varying needs of today's empowered customers.

"Service leaders are facing a new reality that can be summed up in one word-change. Not only is performance now being measured against new KPIs, such as customer satisfaction, but workforces and the role of field technicians are also transforming," said John Hunt. "If service leaders do not attune their mindset, priorities, and overall approach to modern service delivery, then the organizations they are guiding will struggle to remain relevant."

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

