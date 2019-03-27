2018 Progress Review demonstrates success of Givaudan's 'A Sense of Tomorrow' approach to sustainability

27 Mar 2019

Givaudan announced today the publication of its 2018 Sustainability Progress Review, which highlights advances made during the first full year of 'A Sense of Tomorrow'. The steady progress shown confirms that this new approach to sustainability underpins the Company's ability to meet ambitious targets and respond to customers' and wider society's expectations.

Key performance highlights of the three focus areas of 'A Sense of Tomorrow'

Sourcing for Shared Value

24 key raw material categories are now sourced in a responsible way.

78% of our main direct suppliers achieved site audit compliance.

Innovating Responsibly

Givaudan's Flavour Division is at the forefront in creating the future of protein.

From new scientific methodologies to sustainable beauty compounds, Givaudan Fragrance Division demonstrates diversity in responsible innovation.

Acting for Our Environment

Strong climate action has led to a 13.9% decrease in absolute terms of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

69.4% of our electricity now comes from renewable sources.

We reduced our water use by 24.4% and carried out a first water footprint assessment that includes our value chain.

CDP A- leadership level for GHG emission reduction and water stewardship.

Position on the CDP's Supplier Engagement Leader Board.

"I am delighted by the strong results of this first year," said CEO Gilles Andrier. "They confirm that 'A Sense of Tomorrow' is a solid approach that also strengthens our 2020 strategy of 'Responsible Growth. Shared Success.' By delivering against our ambitious sustainability targets, we create added value for our customers, society, the environment and ultimately for the long-term sustainability of our business."

The publication also brings forward inspiring stories showing our work with our people, partners and suppliers in realising our sustainability ambitions and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Sustainability Progress Review is published in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's Standard 'Core' Reporting Guidelines (GRI) - the most widely used sustainability reporting standard in the world.

>Download the 2018 Sustainability Progress Review (http://www.givaudan.com/files/giv-2018-sustainability-progress-review.pdf)

Notes to the editor

In addition to the Sustainability Progress Review, The Integrated Annual Report offers a holistic explanation of our value creation, financial and non-financial capitals and performance. Our Sustainability Approach offers a strategic overview of 'A Sense of Tomorrow', the approach for each of the three sustainability focus areas, and related issues such as stakeholder engagement and material topics. You can read all three documents to get an overview and full appreciation of the broad range of our sustainability work in areas such as Sourcing, Innovation and the Environment.

A Sense of Tomorrow targets

Sourcing for Shared Value

All our main direct suppliers to meet the requirements of our policy and to reach full compliance with their site audits by 2020.

90% of our raw materials volume of natural origin is responsibly sourced by 2020.

Acting for Our Environment

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30% between 2015 and 2030.

Additional goal to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions by 20% over the same time period

100% renewable electricity by 2025.

Total weight of incinerated and land-filled waste by type and disposal: 4% reduction, per tonne of product, year on year on average (baseline 2015).

Water: 15% reduction, per tonne of product, by 2020 (use of municipal and groundwater; baseline 2009)*

* the water target was achieved ahead of schedule in 2017 and the Company is now assessing a new target that will be published in due course.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 145 locations, the Company has almost 13,600 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com (http://www.givaudan.com).

For further information please contact

Peter Wullschleger, Givaudan Media and Investor Relations

T +41 22 780 9093

Epeter_b.wullschleger@givaudan.com