Global electricity demand rose by 4% in 2018, nearly twice as fast as overall energy demand, as consumption edged up by 2.3%, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Renewables accounted for 45% of the growth in generating capacity.Despite the jump in renewable generating capacity, generation from coal- and gas-fired power plants still increased considerably, driving up CO2 emissions from the generation sector by 2.5%. China accounted for over 40% of new deployment of renewable electricity generation, followed by Europe at 25%. The U.S. and India together contributed ...

