Finjan Holdings: Finjan to Present at the 2019 Spring Investor Summit on April 2

EAST PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, today announced that Michael Noonan, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available to meet with investors during the 2019 Spring Investor Summit to be held at the Essex House in New York City on April 1-2, 2019.
Mr. Noonan is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 am ET in Track 2. Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcast of this presentation by going to the Calendar section of Finjan's IR website at https://ir.finjan.com/ir-calendar.
About Finjan Holdings, Inc.
Established over 20 years ago, Finjan Holdings, Inc. is a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity. Finjan, Inc.'s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit www.finjan.com.
