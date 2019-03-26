Dow Inc. Set to Join S&P 500 and S&P 100; Brighthouse Financial and Trex Company to Join S&P MidCap 400; Pitney Bowes and Xenia Hotels & Resorts to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 2. Dow will replace Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASD: BHF), which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3. On the same effective date, Brighthouse will replace Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Pitney Bowes will replace Carbo Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 and 100 constituent DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is spinning off Dow in a transaction expected to be completed on April 1. Effective Wednesday, April 3, post spin-off parent DowDuPont will change its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry to Specialty Chemicals, and the spin-off Dow will be classified as Commodity Chemicals. Brighthouse has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Pitney Bowes has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Carbo Ceramics is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and no longer representative of the small-cap market space.Dow will be added to the S&P 100 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 2. Dow will replace Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) which will be removed from the S&P 100 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3. Halliburton, which will remain in the S&P 500, is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space.S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) will replace Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASD: IDTI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) will replace Trex Company in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 1. Renesas Electronics Corp. is acquiring Integrated Device Technology in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.Dow is a materials science solution provider. Headquartered in Midland, MI, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Commodity Chemicals Sub-Industry index.Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Life & Health Insurance Sub-Industry index.Pitney Bowes offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Office Services & Supplies Sub-Industry index.Trex Company manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products. Headquartered in Winchester, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Building Products Sub-Industry index.Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in luxury and upscale hotels and resorts. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Hotel & Resort REITs Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices