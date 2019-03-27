In response to feedback from the domestic renewable energy sector, the Indian government has revealed plans to launch $5 billion of tenders for new transmission lines, starting in phases from this summer.The country has awarded the rights to build 12 GW of new transmission capacity since December, according to Anand Kumar, secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). By the end of June, bidding will start for an additional 16 GW, with the ministry set to open bids for another 38 GW on top of that by March 2020. The construction of 66 GW of new transmission capacity could cost ...

