Cardano to be listed on DX.Exchange, The Global Leader in Digital Asset Tokenization

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Traders can now BUY or SELL Cardano (ADA) and exchange it for Tokenized Stock or ETF offerings listed on DX.Exchange. While many crypto tokens continue to lose value and credibility, Cardano - currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a value of just over $1.5 billion - has been increasing in price, community size, and technology advancement.

The recent release of Cardano's new network version is being heralded as an important step towards its highly-anticipated proof-of-stake Shelley upgrade.

"These improvements and upgrade will increase the number of transactions and wallet addresses, will see an addition of features for detecting insufficient disk space, and a new screen that visualizes the block storage consolidation process," wrote Cardano developers in a blog post last week.

Cardano is a non-profit platform with three separate bodies responsible for its maintenance and development. It is run by a group of professionals searching for better ways to scale and secure a decentralized blockchain network that efficiently integrates smart contract protocol layers.

In January, DX.Exchange launched its revolutionary ERC-20 tokenized Digital Stocks, backed 1:1 with real stocks like Amazon, Google and Tesla. DX continued to expand its platform's offerings with the addition of digital Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and, last week, the exchange announced that it will be listing security tokens (STO's). Security tokens can be purchased with both FIAT and major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, ETH, USDT and XRP.

"Our vision is to bridge the gap between the old financial world and the new digital world", says DX CEO & Co-Founder Daniel Skowronski. "Cardano is one of the top blockchain projects and falls very much in line with our values at DX".

