KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the promotion of Ben Palleiko to Chief Business Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

"Ben has become an integral part of KalVista since joining over two years ago to help establish us as a public company and drive our financial strategy and growth," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "As we continue to grow and move into later stage development this promotion is representative of Ben's capabilities in a larger role, as he will now also lead additional areas of increasing importance including business development, commercial planning and market strategy."

Mr. Palleiko joined KalVista as Chief Financial Officer in 2016. He has over 20 years of experience in the industry, as both a senior life sciences investment banker and Chief Financial Officer of several public and private life sciences companies. He has raised more than $2 billion in capital and completed over 50 financing and strategic transactions in his career. Mr. Palleiko holds an MBA in Finance and a MA in International Relations from the University of Chicago, and a BA in Quantitative Economics from Tufts University. Prior to graduate school, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Aviator flying carrier-based jet aircraft.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body's inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista's most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, is enrolling a Phase 2 clinical trial that is anticipated to complete in the second half of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our cash runway and future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

