Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference Tomorrow

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR) (the "Company" or "Issuer Direct"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, will be participating in the Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti") Spring 2019 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, March 28. The conference is being held at The Marriott Marquis in Midtown Manhattan, 1535 Broadway, New York.

The Company is currently scheduled to present at 1:30 pm eastern time on March 28, 2019. One-on-one meetings with management are available during the conference with prior notice and may be scheduled by contacting Sidoti directly, or by contacting Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.

Further, Issuer Direct will be showcasing its professional conference software, premier webcast solution and Newswire brand ACCESSWIRE as sponsors of this year's Sidoti event. 'This conference is just our second live event of many already on the books for this year,' said Brian Balbirnie - Issuer Direct Chief Executive Officer - we intend to be a driving force in the conference business and we're off to a great start, thanks to our early adopters and long time trusted partners.'

About Issuer Direct Corporation:

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,500 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

