What: The annual 2019 Whole Ball of Tax (WBOT) from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is now available to help journalists better understand the nuances of the 2019 tax filing season! Filled with valuable information, WBOT is a comprehensive collection of resources to support journalists in keeping readers, listeners or viewers apprised about key developments affecting taxpayers in 2019.

The specially curated website includes helpful press releases, checklists, charts, and tables that provide in-depth analysis from our tax experts on key changes brought by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The information is delivered through a user-friendly, easy to find and navigate online format, where you can also download a printer-friendly PDF containing all these materials to your computer or mobile device.

Why: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions effective generally for the first time on 2018 tax returns promise to make the 2019 tax filing season one of the most challenging in many years, with changes that will affect virtually all taxpayers. Treasury and the IRS have been working throughout 2018 and into 2019 to adopt implementing regulations.

According to Mark Luscombe, JD, LLM, CPA and Principal Federal Tax Analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, "Taxpayers will find much has changed in the tax law for both individuals and businesses, and those changes will present both challenges and planning opportunities to try to maximize the tax benefits." The 2019 WBOT materials result from our deep domain expertise and offer a trusted resource that members of the media can leverage to better inform their stories and ensure their audiences receive analysis and guidance.

Who: Our federal and state tax experts are available for interviews and analysis throughout the tax season and beyond. Special Tax Briefings are also available online to offer you timely and thorough insights on the tax legislation impacting taxpayers in the 2019 Tax Season. Click here for the latest "2018 Tax Year in Review" edition.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005168/en/

