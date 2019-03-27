Experience up to 50x faster PostgreSQL analytics performance with no code changes

Swarm64 (swarm64.com), the leader in hardware-accelerator solutions for the PostgreSQL open source database today announce the availability of Swarm64 Data Accelerator for PostgreSQL, running on Xilinx Alveo Data Center accelerator cards. PostgreSQL is one of the most widely used databases in the world, and the Swarm64 Data Accelerator allows PostgreSQL users to experience up to 50x faster analytic query and data insertion performance without modifying their applications.

Swarm64 Data Accelerator for PostgreSQL runs on popular servers that are qualified to run the Xilinx Alveo U200 card. When the Swarm64 software is installed on a server containing the accelerator card, it programs a pre-built accelerator image and executes complex processing functionality at very high bandwidth and excellent power efficiency.

"The rise in popularity of open source databases is undisputed and PostgreSQL is trending to become the leader in performance and adoption. Customers are looking for ways to accelerate performance quickly and easily with less risk and cost. Swarm64 Data Accelerator for PostgreSQL delivers exactly these benefits in a simple downloadable software package that seamlessly programs and runs the Xilinx Alveo boards," said Thomas Richter, CEO of Swarm64.

"We are excited to collaborate with Swarm64 in the database acceleration market," said Nazeem Noordeen, corporate vice president, data center solutions, Xilinx, Inc. We developed the Alveo product line to enable Xilinx-based acceleration to customers and markets that need greater performance without added complexity. Swarm64 has demonstrated impressive performance gains on the Alveo U200 accelerator card and we expect even greater acceleration results from Swarm64 on Alveo U250 and U280 cards very soon."

Swarm64 has completed certification of its Data Accelerator for PostgreSQL on the Xilinx Alveo U200 accelerator card, and it's available immediately at swarm64.com.

About Swarm64

Swarm64 (swarm64.com) is the developer of hardware accelerator solutions for PostgreSQL, one of the most widely used databases in the world. By leveraging FPGA hardware accelerators, Swarm64 provides the easiest way for businesses to scale PostgreSQL performance for analytics systems. Founded in 2013, Swarm64 has built world-class teams in accelerator image and database software development. It is backed by leading venture investors from the US, Norway and Germany and industry partners like Intel and Xilinx. Swarm64 has operations in Seattle, Berlin and Cologne.

