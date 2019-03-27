Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu

BANGKOK, Mar 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is set to expand its presence in the Philippines this month with two hotels opening over two days - each offering special opening rates.On 29 March 2019, Dusit will open the five-star Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu in a beachside location on the scenic Punta Engano peninsula of Mactan island, approximately 10 kilometres from Cebu City in the Central Visayas region. Then, on 30 March 2019, the upscale dusitD2 Davao will open in Davao city, in the emerging business district of Lanang, close to the city's shopping malls, business district, and IT Park.Designed to provide the utmost in modern comfort and convenience, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu comprises 272 well-appointed guest rooms with sweeping views of the Magellan Sea. Resort facilities include a 100-metre infinity pool, a luxury spa, a fully equipped fitness centre, a spacious indoor Kids Zone, a choice of stylish dining venues, and the largest ballroom in Mactan (1,200 sq m). An outdoor events venue named Sky Garden is ideal for team-building activities and starlight receptions.The resort will open with a promotional room rate of PHP 7,888 net (approximately USD 150) for Deluxe Rooms, inclusive of breakfast for two. This is valid for bookings made now through 31 May 2019, for stays made before the same date.dusitD2 Davao, meanwhile, will initially offer 60 well-appointed rooms and suites (with 60 more to open later this year) in a vibrant location in the new emerging business district of Davao. Designed by renowned Philippine architect Manny Samson, and inspired by 'the vibrancy of life,' the hotel promises to redefine standards of upscale hotel experiences in the city.From patterns to fabrics to scents to lighting, all details have been curated to reflect Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality while also embracing the cultural richness of the destination. Hotel facilities include a courtyard swimming pool, the Madayaw Cafe all-day dining restaurant, the sophisticated Siam Lounge, and, coming soon, the Namm Spa which offers a range of massage therapies and wellness treatments, and the fully equipped DFiT Fitness Centre.Guests at dusitD2 Davao can also enjoy day trips to The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit, a special retreat on a private island just off the coast of the Davao Gulf, only 30 minutes away by boat.dusitD2 Davao will open with a rate of PHP 5,500++ (approximately USD 105) for its D'Luxe rooms. This is bookable now through 29 April 2019, for stays made between 31 March and 29 April 2019."We are delighted to welcome Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu and dusitD2 Davao to the Dusit portfolio and expand our presence in this beautiful country," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "Both locations offer a wealth of wonderful experiences for travellers to enjoy, and we look forward to providing many enriching experiences of our own as we position both hotels for enduring success and prepare to open even more hotels throughout the Philippines."With two properties currently in operation (namely Dusit Thani Manila and The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit), 12 signed and another seven in the pipeline, the Philippines promises to become Dusit's largest cluster country by 2021. This also puts Dusit on course to become one of the largest international hotel operators in the Philippines.Besides Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu and dusitD2 Davao, other Dusit-branded hotels set to open this year include Dusit Thani Residence Davao hotel (Q2), which will open adjacent to dusitD2 Davao; and dusitD2 The Fort Manila, which will open as part of the Dusit Hospitality Management College in August.For details about the special opening promotions at the new hotels, please visit www.dusit.com.About Dusit InternationalDusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose first hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's Charoenkrung Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and hospitality education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.Alongside growing its operations globally, with more than 50 properties in the pipeline across key destinations, Dusit International is also expanding its business to provide new experiences for customers across the lodging spectrum.The company recently entered the vacation rental market with the full acquisition of Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, and it also announced plans to enter the lifestyle market with the launch of ASAI Hotels, a distinctive new brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in vibrant cities and resort destinations worldwide.The company also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School.In 2019, Dusit International will redevelop its flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel as part of a landmark mixed-use project comprising residences, an office building, retail areas, and a new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel. The new hotel is expected to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.