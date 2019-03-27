MSC Software Corp.: Adams 2019 Streamlines Vehicle Dynamics Simulation and Expands Its Real-Time Capabilities

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / MSC Software Corporation, a global leader in simulation software and services, today announced that it has expanded its groundbreaking virtual prototyping capabilities with enhancements to Adams, its flagship solution for Multi-Body Dynamics simulations in release 2019. Key highlights of this release include the expanded capabilities in Adams Car, the gold standard for automotive vehicle dynamics simulations. With Adams Car, engineering teams can quickly build and test functional virtual prototypes of complete vehicles and vehicle subsystems. Based on user feedback from multiple automotive OEMs around the world, additional vehicle events and new off-the-shelf vehicle templates have been introduced into Adams Car to improve its modeling efficiency in this release.

Adams 2019 also contains new capabilities to streamline workflows in Adams Car and increase user productivity - for example, the addition of event sets, a customizable collection of vehicle dynamics events. These can be leveraged across projects and team members delivering consistent vehicle test methods to avoid duplication of work. The release also introduces a new fast solving, simplified flexible body modeling method. Users can leverage this method for rapid parametric explorations of their design space. Jesper Slattengren, Technical fellow at Pratt and Miller Engineering, said of this release that 'The new features in Adams Car in the 2019 release are major improvements and will have a huge impact on Chassis development and simulation at Pratt and Miller.'

Continuing MSC Software's focus on real-time simulations, Adams 2019 now enables support for running simulations on the dSPACE® real-time environment. Users of dSPACE SCALEXIO® can now co-simulate with Adams, unlocking opportunities for combining virtual and physical testing to shorten development cycles. Running Adams simulations on dSPACE SCALEXIO® makes it possible to conduct real-time software in the loop (SIL) and hardware in the loop (HIL) scenarios, supporting the development of ADAS and Autonomous Driving systems.

'Streamlining the Adams Car environment in Adams 2019 has been a goal of this release along with expansion of support for real-time simulations,' said Paulo Guglielmini, CEO of MSC software. 'It constitutes a significant step forward in our journey to help Adams users make better vehicle design decisions, faster. We constantly work with automotive OEMs directly and enable them to incorporate their engineering workflows into our product, and that's why Adams remains the world's leading multibody dynamics software for over 30 years.'

About MSC Software

MSC Software is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time, and reduce costs associated with design and test of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers, and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge as well as expand the horizon of simulation. MSC Software employs 1,400 professionals in 23 countries. For more information about MSC Software's products and services, please visit: https://www.mscsoftware.com

MSC Software is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

The MSC Software corporate logo and MSC are trademarks or registered trademarks of MSC Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. NASTRAN is a registered trademark of NASA. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE: MSC Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540279/Adams-2019-Streamlines-Vehicle-Dynamics-Simulation-and-Expands-Its-Real-Time-Capabilities