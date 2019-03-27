Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2019) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) ("Smooth Rock"), to enter into an Exploration Agreement with Option form a Joint Venture on the Garfield Flats Project, located in Mineral County, Nevada about 18 miles southeast of the town of Hawthorne, NV.

The Garfield Flats Project consists of 106 unpatented mining claims having a combined area of approximately 858 hectares (2120 acres) that covers several past producing small-scale high-grade gold and copper mines, altered and mineralized zones discovered by previous geological compilations and mapping of the historical workings. Historical sampling on the project has revealed the presence of copper, bismuth, and antimony as well as pervasive lower grade gold mineralization, cut by vein structures (some previously mined) of higher-grade gold. Previous induced polarization surveys also denoted the presence of significant coincident I.P. anomalies. These factors clearly demonstrate the potential of this relatively unexplored project for the discovery of significant gold mineralization.

The Garfield Flats Project is within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 60-mile-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada, located 18 miles southeast of Hawthorne, NV along U.S. Highway 95. The project has excellent year-round access and infrastructure within Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining states and highest-grade gold districts of Nevada.

The Garfield Flats Project is located adjacent to New Range Gold Corp's Pamlico project. In close proximity to several past producing mines including the Bodie, Aurora, Borealis, Pamlico, Evening Star, Mabel, Mindoro and Camp Douglas Mines. Held by private interests for most of its history, Garfield Flats remains very underexplored with exceptional potential for new discoveries on several exploration targets with multiple zones.

Smooth Rock has signed an "LOI" with Walker River to negotiate a definitive Exploration Agreement with Option to form a Joint Venture on the Garfield Flats Property. Smooth Rock can earn an undivided fifty percent (50%) interest in the Garfield Flats Property by funding $600,000.00 in Exploration Expenditures as follows: (a) for an initial 25% interest of the Garfield Flats project $300,000 in exploration expenditures within a one-year period and (b) for an additional 25% interest $300,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the second anniversary and (c) a 50/50 joint venture will be formed between Walker River and Smooth Rock.

Smooth Rock may accelerate any of the above earn-in periods at its option. Walker shall be the operator of the exploration during the earn-in period. The Garfield Property is subject to an underlying 2% Gross Production Royalty.

The parties expect to complete their respective due diligence and execute a definitive Exploration Agreement with Option form a Joint Venture to replace the LOI within the next 30 days.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43681