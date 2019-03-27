Vancouver, British Columbia and San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) and Wrike, the leading collaborative work management platform for high-performance teams, are improving the customer experience across both platforms, allowing them to save time, improve brand consistency, and maximize the impact of their digital assets.





The global partnership between MediaValet and Wrike was initiated as a solution to improve marketing and creative operations and bridge the gap between work-in-progress and final assets. Among the organizations seeing the value-add of this integration is Pendo, a leader in product analytics and guided user engagement software and an existing customer of both MediaValet and Wrike.

Founded in 2013, Pendo is a powerhouse in the analytics software industry, boasting 300 percent year-over-year revenue growth and labeled as one of the World's Best Cloud Companies in 2018 by Forbes. Offering in-app user insights, guidance and communication, Pendo enables over 800 customers to improve product usage insights, collect user feedback, onboard users and announce new features.

Pendo was a customer of both MediaValet and Wrike prior to the integration, but the Pendo marketing team immediately understood the benefits Wrike Publish, the tool that connects the two systems, would provide. With Wrike Publish, Pendo can now seamlessly access MediaValet from within Wrike, saving time, ensuring brand consistency, and improving workflows for both work-in-progress and final assets, including automatic metadata mapping from Wrike to MediaValet. Accessing and uploading assets in MediaValet is now embedded into the designer's Wrike workflow, allowing users to easily and proactively curate their high-value content using MediaValet.

"MediaValet plus Wrike is a powerful combination for fast-cycle marketing projects. With one click, a Wrike workflow lands a finished asset within MediaValet for management, global access and distribution," stated Jake Sorofman, CMO at Pendo. "This makes a substantial difference in ensuring production teams never feel compelled to shortcut the end of the lifecycle because of time-consuming extra steps."

"Digital assets have become an integral part of not only the marketing department's daily work, but just about every team within an organization, whether that asset is a creative design for an integrated marketing campaign or a legal document," said Wrike Founder and CEO, Andrew Filev. "As a result of this shift toward all-things-digital, we knew we had to deliver a seamless experience for our customers when creating, publishing, and finding any type of digital asset. It's rewarding to see that our partnership with MediaValet, and the addition of Wrike Publish to our platform has achieved that goal and, more importantly, together we are enabling customers, like Pendo, to streamline the organization and accessibility of their brand assets, which helps optimize how a CMO's work is managed."

"Marketers and creatives today work on extremely tight deadlines," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Streamlining every aspect of creative workflows is more critical than ever to ensure project and corporate objectives are achieved. We look forward to working with Wrike to optimize the entire content lifecycle of many more organizations like Pendo in the months to come."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 140 countries, 54 Microsoft data center regions, around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities and local desktop-to-cloud support for creative teams, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

About Wrike

Wrike is the collaborative work management platform for market leaders. The Wrike platform brings out the best in teams by giving them a single digital workplace with all the tools, features, and integrations they need to do transformative work. It connects the C-suite with the front line with business intelligence and insights, enabling operational excellence. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for nearly 18,000 organizations, including Google, Tiffany and Company, and Edelman, and two million users across 130 countries. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com

