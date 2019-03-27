sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.03.2019 | 13:22
PR Newswire

Sport Capital Group Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 27

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC
("Sport Capital Group" or the "Company")

Re. Share Issuance

Sport Capital Group has issued in part-settlement of advisory fees incurred in connection with its decision, announced on 14th February 2019, to dispose of its investment in Palermo Football Club SpA ("PFC") and PFC group undertakings 800,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 p (one-tenth of a penny) each ("Shares") at 0.625 pence per Share, being the mid-market price on the date the Directors resolved to allot the new Shares. The new Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market on or about 1st April 2019.

Following this Shares issue, the outstanding Share capital of the Company shall consist of 118,567,278 (117,767,278) and the number of Shares in public hands shall be 44,269,410 or 37.34 percent of the issued Share capital (43,469,410 or 36.91 percent).

Sport Capital Group plc,
Simon Grant-Rennick, Chairman
27th March 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry. The Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Sport Capital Group plc: Simon Grant-Rennick
E-mail: sgrelk@aol.com
Mob: +44 797 325 3124

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)
Graham Atthill-Beck
E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Tel: +44 20 7464 4091
Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

Brinsley Holman
E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
Tel: +44 20 7464 4098
Mob: +44 777 630 2228


