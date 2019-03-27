Pressure BioSciences, Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Names the Vogel Laboratory at New York University's Center for Genomics and Systems Biology a Center of Excellence

Collaboration with Dr. Christine Vogel and Colleagues in NYU's Internationally Recognized "Hub of Science" Center Will Provide Scientists Immediate Access to PBI's Innovative and Proprietary Pressure-Based Platform Technologies

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments and related consumables for the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence ("CoE") at Dr. Christine Vogel's laboratory at New York University ("NYU")'s Center for Genomics and Systems Biology (the "GSB Center").

As a Center of Excellence, the Vogel Lab will have free use of the Company's primary instrument system, the Barocycler 2320EXTREME (the "2320EXT") until the end of 2020. They will also be offered early access to new, modified, and/or improved versions of the 2320EXT instrument and its associated applications during the collaboration period. Finally, they will have the opportunity to work closely with PBI's senior science and engineering staff on new developments in the Company's pressure-based technology platforms.

Dr. Christine Vogel, an Associate Professor and internationally recognized scientist with multiple publications and awards, is an expert in the field of proteomics (the study of proteins), with special emphasis on protein expression patterns and their relationship to human disease - such as cancer. Dr. Vogel's laboratory uses state-of-the-art equipment and methods to investigate these and other important properties of proteins, and their association with human disease. As part of the CoE, Dr. Vogel and colleagues, along with students and visitors to the GSB Center, will use PBI's patented pressure cycling technology™ ("PCT") platform to help in the development and validation of protocols for tissue-based protein studies that might eventually be used in a clinical setting. In addition, the Vogel laboratory will be open by invitation to local, national, and international scientists for workshops and seminars on the use of the PCT platform in the discovery, identification, and elucidation of proteins that may be involved in human disease.

Ms. Roxana McCloskey, PBI's Global Director of Sales and Marketing, said: "The innovative 2320EXT intrument is based on PBI's patented and enabling PCT platform. The 2320EXT is currently used by research scientists worldwide for the safe, rapid, and reproducible lysis of cells and tissues, to release proteins and other important biomolecules (e.g., DNA, RNA, lipids) for analysis. Such analyses are a critical step in the discovery and development of diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive clinical tests used to identify risk, disease presence, or disease progression, and to guide treatment in many diseases, such as cancer."

Professor Vogel commented: "My laboratory uses the most advanced technologies available to investigate the regulation of proteins in different systems in response to environmental stress. We continually look for powerful, cutting-edge tools to help us reach the highest level of quality possible in our research."

Dr. Bradford A. Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, said: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Professor Christine Vogel, a well-respected thought leader in proteomics. We believe the 2320EXT has the potential to support and advance the exciting work that she and her team already have underway at the GSB Center. We further believe that the added exposure received by the PCT platform during the collaboration period will increase awareness of the benefits of our pressure-based technologies in helping to provide scientists with superior proteomic analyses. We believe this added awareness should result in increased products and services revenue in 2019 and beyond."

About the NYU Center for Genomics and Systems Biology

The NYU Center for Genomics and Systems Biology is considered by many as a "hub of science" in New York City. It has state-of-the-art "loft laboratories" where scientists including professors, researchers, and students interact to leverage the extraordinary potential of genomics and systems biology in research and education. This involves the combined skills of genomic, computational, and evolutionary biologists. Faculty also collaborate with researchers in other departments and schools at NYU, such as Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Engineering, and Global Public Health, as well as with researchers from other major institutions in New York and around the world. The intellectual synergisms brought about by these internal and external collaborations, enable us to develop unique approaches to genomics and systems biology. Working with organisms from all the major branches of the tree of life, researchers at the Center address how genomes encode regulatory genetic networks, respond to changes in the environment or during development, how genes evolve, and how this generates diversity within and across species. These principles are being applied to global questions in human health, food sustainability, bio-energy, and the environment.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, we are actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST™) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. For more information, please visit: www.pressurebiosciences.com

