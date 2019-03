SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne integrates seamlessly with "Fulfillment by Amazon" Services.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO), the company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of micro-influencers that buy and support the brands they love, announces the SponsorCoin platform has been completely integrated into Fulfillment by Amazon giving small Brands a complete customer inventory, fulfillment, shipping and return service.

"While working with our small Brands it became apparent the fulfillment infrastructure was not in place," states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "We have connected the SponsorsCoin platform with the Fulfillment by Amazon service which will give our Brands unlimited scale anywhere across the globe."

Fulfillment by Amazon ("FBA") offer complete inventory, packing, shipping and return services to the Brand. Through the FBA interface ("API") the SponsorCoin platform will provide real-time inventory updates to micro-influencer shopping on the Brand's e-commerce site, along with expected delivery dates. Amazon Prime services are also integrated to provide priority free shipping to customers.

The Brand will pay Amazon for inventory space used in the Amazon Fulfillment Center, and Amazon does the rest. When an order is placed the brand will pay a small fulfillment fee, and shipping may be free under Amazon Prime.

SponsorsOne will be live with Schoenbyyu utilizing the Fulfillment By Amazon Service.

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

risks associated with marketing and sale of securities

the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel

the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects

the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540301/SponsorsOne-integrates-seamlessly-with-Fulfillment-by-Amazon-Services