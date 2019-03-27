SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Perishable Goods Transportation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The impressive spend growth rate of the perishable goods transportation market is attributive to the immense popularity of frozen foods across the globe. Scores of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores are emerging to cater to the demand for frozen foods. Inadvertently, this is creating requirements for perishable goods transportation services on a global scale. However, according to the recent market forecasts, suppliers implementing technologies to reduce wastage of perishable goods are typically incurring an increasing OPEX. They have been observed to pass on this expenditure to the buyers that are resulting in an excess procurement spend. Download the Free Sample of the perishable goods transportation market intelligence report here!

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the US will spur the demand category demand for transportation of perishable pharmaceutical products, thereby; driving the category growth in the region. The growing popularity for frozen foods due to urbanization and changing lifestyles will boost the category growth in APAC during the forecast period. Support from governments in APAC on developing infrastructure suitable for cold-chain transportation will also lead to a higher category spend growth rate in the region.

This perishable goods transportation procurement research report highlights the best category pricing strategies to facilitate cost-effective procurement. A holistic category overview offered in this report includes information on the pricing models, supply market forecasts, supplier cost structure, the critical cost drivers, and regional spend dynamics. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization

"Engaging with suppliers with multimodal transportation capabilities will benefit buyers with reduced delivery time and minimize logistics cost," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This perishable goods transportation market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Rise in demand for frozen foods will spur the spend on the category till 2023

Buyers can enhance cost savings through bundling and long-term contracts

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our perishable goods transportation procurement research report?

