Kiekert AG, the auto industry's technology leader in locking systems, provides consumers with a glimpse into the future of "autonomous" door technology on its NuEntry website on www.NuEntry.com and shows how automotive entry systems will look like in 2030.

"Visitors to our NuEntry platform will find a selection of technologies and innovations that will make future vehicles more intelligent, convenient and versatile," said Dr. Klaus Hense, Kiekert's executive vice president for Product Development.

One of these technologies featured on the company's NuEntry website is the latest generation of Kiekert's actiMOVE. Most vehicle doors still must be opened and closed manually, despite the fact that automatically opened doors are part of everyday life at grocery stores, shopping malls, and airports around the world. Kiekert's door-drive system actiMOVE will automatically open and close side doors and is ideally suited for electric and autonomous vehicles currently under development by automakers throughout the world.

NuEntry introduces a new world of access of Kiekert's latest vehicle access systems, to mesh with the fast-approaching autonomous driving and other trends in the automotive industry. Please visit us on www.NuEntry.com for further information.

Founded in 1857, Kiekert AG employs 6,500 people in 11 countries at eight production plants, seven development centers and three sales units, developing, producing and selling tailor-made customer solutions 24/7. Sales revenues in 2017 totaled 830 million euros.

Note to Editors: Images are available on request or for download at: https://www.kiekert.com/en/press/press-releases. Information on the actiMOVE door-drive system can be found on the NuEntry website at https://nuentry.com/product/actimove/.

