Trianz and CloudHealth by VMware Ink Strategic Cloud Optimization and Governance Partnership

SANTA CLARA, California, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, today announced having partnered with CloudHealth by VMware, one of the world's most trusted cloud management platform providers to enable mutual customers with state-of-the-art cloud optimization services, alongside enhanced ROI on their investments in the cloud.

CloudHealth's cloud optimization and governance acumen offer unique business value to enterprises vis-à-vis cost reductions and identifying relevant cost reallocation avenues. Trianz, meanwhile, is recognized for its expertise in providing comprehensive cloud managed services to implement, maintain, and monitor enterprises' cloud environments using the CloudHealth platform.

The Santa Clara-headquartered consulting firm is known for providing increased ROI on organizations' investment in the public cloud, offering rightsizing opportunities that can optimize cloud spending, and laying out a holistic compliance scenario view apart from recommending measures capable of mitigating compliance issues.

Speaking on the development, Rollen Roberson, President at Trianz, said, "CloudHealth and Trianz have come together in this strategic partnership to completely redefine the cloud optimization, automation and governance landscape as we know it. Organizations and the market will benefit from a comprehensive suite of tools and services which allows the crafting of an inclusive cloud strategy."

"Trianz is acknowledged in the industry for being extremely dedicated in offering both custom-managed and integrated cloud services to clients. As a result, partnering with CloudHealth, a frontrunner in the cloud management tools space, was the most natural way forward for us with regard to our unwavering focus on client centricity," Sameer Zaveri, Vice President - Cloud and Nidhish Dhru, Director - Cloud at Trianz, said in a statement.

"Trianz is enabling business acceleration with scalable and prescriptive strategies for cloud adoption and transformation," said Bob Kilbride, Senior Director of Global Channels at CloudHealth by VMware. "Bringing together best of breed technologies, domain expertise, and an impeccable focus on execution, Trianz offers customers a wide spectrum of cloud services to achieve their business goals. We're thrilled to be partnering with them," he added.

Trianz provides strategic direction and a tactical approach to cloud adoption across public, private and hybrid environments. In compliance with industry best practices, the firm's Cloud Managed Services lead the charge when it comes to making complex cloud migrations and ongoing cloud management both technically and financially within reach for virtually any organization.

About CloudHealth

CloudHealth is the world's most trusted software platform for accelerating business transformation in the cloud. More than 4,500 organizations globally rely on CloudHealth to manage over $8B in combined cloud spend, based on the platform's ability to easily manage cost, ensure security compliance, improve governance and automate actions across multicloud environments. Known for offering the highest levels of data integrity throughout an organization's entire cloud journey, CloudHealth is the platform of choice for leading enterprises and service providers. The company was acquired by VMware in October 2018. For more information, visit https://www.cloudhealthtech.com/.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

