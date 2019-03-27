Global Secure SD-WAN Provider Delivers Unique Channel Offering to Drive Revenue, Growth

Open Systems, as a part of its global growth strategy, announced today that AVANT Communications will join its global channel partner program. AVANT Communications, a platform for IT decision making and enabler of Trusted Advisors, will gain access to the Open Systems Secure SD-WAN solution. Open Systems offers networking, security, around-the-clock operations and a monitoring portal that integrates best-of-breed features and technologies for maximum flexibility, performance and cost optimization. AI-assisted automation and highly-experienced engineers ensure network performance and control.

The Open Systems Partner Network program leverages the company's 98 percent year-over-year client retention rate, ensuring partners are able to make a strategic and long-term choice with end clients. The Open Systems Partner Network allows the company to further expand and grow rapidly, especially as it increases its presence in the United States.

"Open Systems has grown and matured organically for years selling through a direct model. Shifting to a channel-first strategy means partners will be able to take advantage of our industry-leading experience and maturity," said Matthew Krieg, CRO at Open Systems. "We are thrilled to have AVANT as our global partner. This partnership will enable AVANT to offer a customer-proven and secure SD-WAN as a service solution."

With Open Systems, AVANT enables Trusted Advisors to help customers scale, simplify and manage network and security operations to help increase business agility, improve user experiences and optimize resources.

"SD-WAN is one of the most disruptive new technologies in IT today. AVANT's channel sales enablement methodology will help Trusted Advisors learn how to leverage the Open Systems solution," said Jen Gallego, EVP Sales West at AVANT Communications. "The AVANT channel is a perfect fit for Open Systems: a swift to implement, simple to manage and highly secure solution for enterprises. With this partnership, we are able to help our clients solve some of their toughest challenges by harnessing the disruptive power of new technologies."

AVANT represents regional Trusted Advisors throughout the world that, for decades in some cases, have been doing business in complementary service categories with the enterprise accounts that Open Systems wants to do business with. This agreement immediately enables these agencies to offer Open Systems to their existing client base.

To learn more about the Open Systems Global Partner Program, please contact channel@open-systems.com.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading global provider of a secure SD-WAN that enables enterprises to grow with confidence With assured security, AI-assisted automation and expert management that free valuable IT resources, Open Systems delivers the visibility, flexibility and control enterprises really want with the performance, simplicity and security they absolutely need. Learn more at www.open-systems.com.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision making and enabler of trusted advisors. AVANT adds unique value with its focus and expertise in channel sales assistance, sales training, sales guidance, and sales tools to fuel IT services business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make more intelligent decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005141/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Noonan

OpenSystemsUS@hotwireglobal.com