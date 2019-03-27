Gathering Will Provide Launchpad for Merchants to Connect with Consumers from Around the World

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach in over 50 countries, today announced plans for its Newegg Seller Summit taking place June 11 in London. Seasoned and aspiring e-commerce sellers based in the UK and EU will benefit from a rich curriculum of workshops and panel discussions addressing challenges and opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving landscape of cross-border trade. This year's Seller Summit is a featured part of London Tech Week, which is expected to draw in excess of 55,000 attendees from across the globe.

"Selling internationally is an important goal for many e-commerce companies, but expanding into new geographies can be daunting," said Danny Lee, CEO of Newegg. "Our Seller Summit presents a great opportunity for sellers with global aspirations to learn about selling cross-border and network with vendors that remove barriers and open new markets."

The Seller Summit will examine how changes in global consumer behaviors are influencing how online retailers sell, market and operate overseas. Key stakeholders and partners will host workshops and panel discussions addressing key market trends driving digital commerce as a whole, including digital payments, taking a mobile-first approach to digital commerce, the rise of direct-to-consumer selling, and the growing role of user-generated content in e-commerce.

Newegg Seller Summit is a unique opportunity for e-commerce sellers to share experiences in a collaborative setting and explore the opportunity of selling cross-border with Newegg.

