Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Helps Attorneys Stay Connected While On the Go

Legal Spend Management solution now includes PartnerSelect Mobile

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the launch of PartnerSelect Mobile, an app that enables attorneys to monitor and engage Bottomline's Legal Spend Management solution, PartnerSelect anywhere, anytime on their mobile device.



"As Bottomline's PartnerSelect becomes the preferred method for claims organizations to make and manage case assignments, our law firm customers are clear that they need to stay connected with their clients and provide real-time visibility into their assignments while practicing outside the office," said John Kelly, General Manager, Legal Solutions, Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline's PartnerSelect network provides insurance carriers and law firms the ability to manage critical data and assignments through a cloud-based solution driven by analytics for decision support, standardization, and automation. The network allows insurance carriers and law firms to interact with ease and manage all information regarding the relationship in one place. PartnerSelect mobile continues to strengthen the relationship between insurance carriers and their law firm partner by allowing attorneys to stay updated on key case assignments notes and details when away from the office. Using the mobile app, attorneys can collaborate in real time with claims professionals via their mobile device.

"New case assignments are the life blood of a firm and to have a dedicated, mobile app with all of their assignments in one location is invaluable," said Kelly.

PartnerSelect Mobile features include secure log-in using biometrics, quick access to view unread notes, as well as the ability to add notes via text or voice. Attorneys can search across all their assignments and view all case details and access case documents whenever necessary. A similar look and feel to the web application allows for a seamless transition between working in PartnerSelect from a desktop computer and a mobile device.

Bottomline's PartnerSelect mobile is available to attorneys enrolled in PartnerSelect with a premium membership and is available on both Android and Apple devices.

