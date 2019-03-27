Resurrection of Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Emergent Health Corp. (the "Company") purpose is to update shareholders:

The Company had a loss of $900,000 under a FL management team from 2015 to early 2017. This has now become a loss carry forward. New management has taken control of the Company and revenue and a small profit was produced in 2018. Though the results may be considered nominal at this time, it is believed to be a snapshot of the future. The Company has the intention to become a holding company and build value on the basis of Book Value, profit and rate of growth. The Company is in process of launching a network marketing division http://jdi.jdilife.com The plan is to build this division to the point of supporting it as a public company subsidiary of the Company. The Company intends to form a Medical Food company, which it too intends to have become a public company subsidiary of the Company. The intended initial product has Intellectual Property protection. The company intends to diligently work towards current status on OTC Markets. From time to time, management on behalf of the Company, may purchase Company shares in the open market with the intention to retire those shares to the Company Treasury.

The Company hopes shareholders will find this Press Release informative as to its intentions.

Emergent Health Corp., a diversified biotechnology firm, is focused on the health and wellness industry. With patented, patent pending and proprietary nutritionally designed products, Emergent believes it is positioning itself as a leader in the fields of Regenerative Medicine and/or Health as defined by the National Institute of Health

