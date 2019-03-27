Venus ET Fleur, The Original Long-Lasting Rose Atelier, Launches New Bridal Collection Of Bespoke Bouquets

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus ET Fleur the bespoke floral atelier and purveyor of handcrafted rose arrangements, has launched a new collection of bridal bouquets, corsages and boutonnieres just in time for the 2019 wedding season. Venus ET Fleur's new Bridal Collection provides brides the peace of mind for advance orders. As with all Venus ET Fleur offerings, the Bridal Collection's bouquets and accessories incorporate the same technology as the atelier's long-lasting Eternity Roses, preserving each arrangement for up to a year.

Venus ET Fleur's new Bridal Collection bouquets and accessories are handcrafted by a floral design specialist who creates custom patterns using the finest roses. Bridal Collection arrangements provide stylish and quality options available in an extensive palette of colors to choose from, allowing for bouquets and bridal accessories to fit with a desired wedding color scheme. Sourced from Ecuador, the production and treatment process for the Bridal Collection is environmentally friendly, perfect for the modern bride who buys consciously and ethically.

Venus ET Fleur's Bridal Collection is inspired by co-founder Seema Bansal's own wedding planning experience. In the months before her wedding to her Venus ET Fleur Co-Founder Sunny Chadha, Seema struggled to find a bouquet that reflected her personal style. Instead of compromising, Seema decided to design her own bouquet with Venus ET Fleur roses. She knew that they would look and last up to a year after the wedding as a reminder of the special day.

Commenting on the new collection, Venus ET Fleur Co-Founder Seema Bansal said, "We are so excited to be able to share Venus ET Fleur's expertise and quality combined with my bridal experience to create something truly unique in the market."

Venus ET Fleur's Bridal Collection offerings will be available this Spring at the Venus ET Fleur ateliers in Los Angeles, New York and London, as well as through VenusETFleur.com. Offerings start at $849 for bridal bouquets and $429 for bridesmaid bouquets. Boutonnieres and corsages start at $88.

For more information visit: VenusETFleur.com

About Venus ET Fleur

Venus ET Fleur has become a household name thanks to their innovative and stunning designs loved by A-list celebrities including; the Kardashian sisters, the Hadid's, Drake, Cardi B, Sarah Jessica-Parker and Paris Hilton amongst others.

Founded in the US in 2015 thanks to a love story between entrepreneurs and husband and wife, Sunny Chadha and Seema Bansal, Venus ET Fleur has fast become the leader in its field - and with the founders being knowledgeable tastemakers in the bridal industry, exemplified by their recent wedding, their new collection is not to disappoint.

