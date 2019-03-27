Egypt Baby Food Market is Expected to Reach EGP 4 Billion in Terms of Revenues by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Baby Food market segmentation by category (Milk Formula, Dried baby food and Prepared Baby Food), by Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-up Milk Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula) and by Channels of Distribution (Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets and Internet Retailing). Company Profiles of Major Players in the Egypt Baby Food Market (Nestle SA, Danone Group, Hero Group GmbH, Fasska SA and Other Companies (Riri Co, Liptis Nutrition Ltd, Ninolac International SA, Abbott Laboratories and Others)

Infant under the age category 12-36 months has increased at a CAGR of 1.6% during the period 2013-2018.

The market share held by prepared baby food in Egypt stood at 7.0% in 2018 and is further expected to rise to 12.0% by 2023E.

Increasing participation of women in the workforce in Egypt is expected to increase the demand for baby products in Egypt .

Online Sales and Discounts will increase the demand of baby food: Presently, the internet retailing channel is in its nascent stage. However, it is apparent from the significant amount of investments by international companies that this sector will accommodate a huge customer base in the coming years. The domestic supermarkets and hypermarkets have begun shifting their baby food products to online shelves to put up with the rising demand on the internet. The consumers prefer online channels of distribution for purchasing baby food as it saves their time, effort and money. Gradually, with digitization and globalization, the online channels of distribution are expected to cater a large set of consumers in Egypt.

Increase in Income of Households: The rise in propensity to spend and awareness among parents on higher nutritional and organic baby food variants is driving the baby food sales. Consequently, it removes the price barrier associated with healthy and chemical free baby food.

Contribution of Females towards Total Labor Force: Women are participating in the work force to support their families. The working mothers now prefer milk formula instead of breast feeding their infants. This is due to aggressive advertising by international brands and lack of paid maternity leaves by the employers.

Since people in Egypt demand more convenience while grocery shopping, the focus has been on improving online distribution channels for purchasing grocery. Modern grocery retailers have successfully begun selling products through their online web portals to capitalize on the trend in Egypt baby food market. Online Sales captured a market share of 0.6% in terms of retail sales in 2018.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Egypt Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Food Category (Milk Formula - (Standard Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula, Dried baby food and Prepared Baby Food) and by Distribution Channel (Health and Beauty Stores, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online Sales)" believe that the baby food Market in Egypt has been growing due to focus on organic baby food, ideal marketing strategies, switch to local processing or manufacturing and availability of innovative products. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 14.3% in terms of retail sales during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Food Category

Milk Formula



Dried Baby Food



Prepared Baby Food

By Milk Formula

Standard Milk Powdered Formula



Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula



Growing-up Milk Formula



Special Baby Milk Formula

By Channels of Distribution

Health and Beauty Specialist Stores



Supermarkets



Independent Small Grocers



Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Sales

Key Target Audience

Baby Product Manufacturers

Baby Product Distributors

Government Agencies

Baby Food Store Retailing

NGO's Supporting Baby Food and Care

Pharmaceutical Stores

Online Sales and Retailing Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2012-2018

2012-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Nestle SA

Danone Groupe

Hero Group GmbH

Fasska SA

Riri Co

Liptis Nutrition Ltd

Ninolac International SA

Abbott Laboratories and others

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Ecosystem and Stakeholders in the Egypt Baby Food Market

Egypt Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis in the Egypt Baby Food Market

Egypt Baby Food Market Size, 2012-2018

Egypt Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2012-2018

Trends and Developments in the Egypt Baby Food Market

Issues and Challenges in the Egypt Baby Food Market

Snapshot on Emerging Baby Foods in the Egypt Baby Food Market

Decision Making Criteria for Consumers

Government Regulations for Doing Business

SWOT Analysis of Egypt Baby Food Market

Competitive Landscape in the Egypt Baby Food Market

Egypt Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E

