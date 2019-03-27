Containerships Oyj: Resignation of the CEO

Containerships plc - Stock Exchange Release 27 March 2019 at 16:30 (EET)

Resignation of the CEO

Containerships plc's board of directors announces on 27.03.2019 that Containerships plc's Chief Executive Officer, Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, has decided to resign his position.

The board of directors of Containerships plc will meet on 29.03.2019 to examine his succession. CMA CGM Group will propose to the board of directors to appoint Claude Lebel, current CEO of Mac Andrews Gmbh, the parent company of Containerships plc, as the new CEO of Containerships plc.

Kari-Pekka Laaksonen will remain in his position until his replacement is effective.

The board of directors of Containerships plc, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, would like to thank Kari-Pekka Laaksonen for all his work and engagement as CEO.

Containerships plc

Head of Financial Services, Teemu Kylliäinen

tel. +358 505266970, teemu.kylliainen (at) containerships.fi

Containerships group is a full service, door-to-door provider of shortsea shipping and logistics solutions. It ensures safe and rapid cargo transport between Finland, Russia, the Baltic States, Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland as well as in the Mediterranean region between Turkey and North Africa. Containerships offers a choice of all standard and special containers, and complete coverage through a fleet of sea vessels, and road, railway and river container transportation modes. The net sales for 2018 was MEUR 268. Containerships plc's senior secured callable bond loan has been listed on OMX Helsinki since 22 November 2017.

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

www.containershipsgroup.com