Loretta Gallagher Announces Deadline for Prestigious Scholarship Program

Loretta Gallagher, an advocate for education and academic success, sets the deadline for the Loretta Gallagher Scholarship Program as Monday, July 1, 2019

WAYNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Loretta Gallagher is happy to announce the deadline for the Loretta Gallagher Scholarship Program. The scholarship program will offer two scholarships of $500 USD each to students pursuing a post-secondary degree in business, finance, economics, or educational studies. The scholarship program will be open for applications between Monday, April 1st, at 8:00 a.m. EDT and Monday, July 1st, 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Applicants must be enrolled in a first, second, or third year program at an accredited university or college in the United States or Canada to be eligible for the Loretta Gallagher Scholarship Program. Applicants must also be citizens or permanent residents of the United States or Canada. All candidates are required to submit proof of academic enrollment to their current or intended program of study.

As part of the application process, candidates are required to submit an online registration form alongside an essay of 600 words maximum. In the essay, students should outline why they chose their area of study and how they plan to make a difference in their field following graduation. Competitive applications will demonstrate a passion for the applicants' area of discipline and how they could potentially engage with their community.

To learn more about the Loretta Gallagher Scholarship Program and to apply, please visit https://lorettagallagherscholarships.com/.

About Loretta Gallagher

As an entrepreneur and advocate for education, Loretta Gallagher believes obtaining a post-secondary education cultivates personal growth and is a platform for professional development. She also believes that academic environments inspire creativity and prepare individuals for their future career path.

Loretta Gallagher founded Gallagher Associates, LLC in 1993. Gallagher Associates, an IT company based in New Jersey, specializes in the implementation of electronic medical record (EMR) systems. A fully integrated and high functioning EMR is a multi-phase process that is designed to improve communication, office management, and various aspects of patient care.

For more information, please contact:

Loretta Gallagher

Founder of Gallagher Associates, LLC

apply@lorettagallagherscholarships.com

http://gallagher-associate.com/

SOURCE: Guaranteed Removals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540329/Loretta-Gallagher-Announces-Deadline-for-Prestigious-Scholarship-Program