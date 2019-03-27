As flagged in its post-close trading update, IQE's FY18 performance was severely affected by a short-term dip in production for one of its volume VCSEL programmes. While this does not affect the medium-term prospects for photonics growth, which are based on multiple VCSEL opportunities, management has downgraded FY19 guidance, primarily reflecting short-term softness in the handset market, which it expects will recover during H219. We cut our FY19 EPS estimate by 40%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...