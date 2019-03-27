Oriental Yuhong Has a Strong Performance and Achieved Gross Revenue of 2.123 Billion Dollars in 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd (securities code: SZ002271) released its annual report for 2018 on March 28, 2019. According to the report, Oriental Yuhong's revenue and earnings continued to increase in 2018. In this year, the company realized its gross revenue of 2.123 billion dollars , year-on-year growth of 36.46% and operating profit of 2.97 billion dollars, an increase of 26.92% over the previous year.

In 2018, Oriental Yuhong that was responded as one called forth all their energy to strengthen marketing administration and adhere to the theme of "building up the basics and speeding up". It has continuously upgraded its level of R&D in science and technology and has been listed in the European Union's "World Top 2500 R&D investors in 2018" for five consecutive years. Meanwhile, this company which has established R&D Center in Spring House Innovation Park, Pennsylvania, USA continually expands its international vision, comprehensively lays out its global technology development strategy, and maintains its core-competitiveness. Oriental Yuhong's managers steadfastly believe that with its steady growth of income and operational efficiency, it will proceed to maintain good momentum in 2019, and its future performance is worth looking forward to.

The company's senior management leadership says that: In 2018, uncertainties and instability in the economic environment increased. Therefore, they adjusted the business strategy as "steady operation and progress". That means Oriental Yuhong needed to pay attention to the quality of operation, put risk control in the first place, and promote the real high-quality, sustainable and healthy development. In recent years, the company's brand influence continues to rise, product sales of increased year-on-year, and material sales and construction services business scale has also increased. Due to the expansion of the company's business scale, sales revenue and construction revenue of major products continue to increase, and gross profit gradually increases.

In terms of financial standing, the company is in good condition. As of December 31, 2018, the total assets of Oriental Yuhong amounted to 2.97 billion dollars , an increase of 47.57% over last year's report, which realized the company's absolute annual profit.

Oriental Yuhong which entered building waterproofing industry in 1995 has become the largest waterproof system service provider in Asia. During the past 20 years, it has been devoted to providing high-quality and completed waterproofing system solutions for important infrastructure construction, industrial buildings, civil buildings and commercial buildings. The company's investment involves non-woven fabric, energy saving and insulation of buildings, mortar, energy chemical industries and other fields. Oriental Yuhong holds the controlling interest of more than 50 subsidiaries including Shanghai Oriental Yuhong, Hongkong Oriental Yuhong, Oriental Yuhong North America Co., Ltd and so on, and it has laid out 27 production and R&D logistics bases in China.

