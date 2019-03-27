Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA will as from March 28, 2019, have a new industry classification. Please see details below. Instrument details: Short Name: SCA_A ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0000171886 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 000322 ---------------------------- Short Name: SCA_B ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0000112724 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 000323 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 1000, Basic Materials ---------------------------------------- Supersector code: 1700, Basic Resources ---------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB