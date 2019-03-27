sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,512 Euro		+0,106
+1,43 %
WKN: 856193 ISIN: SE0000112724 Ticker-Symbol: SCA 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,428
7,515
16:58
7,468
7,478
16:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB7,512+1,43 %